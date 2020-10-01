Texas Parks & Wildlife reopens law enforcement offices to public

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has reopened its law enforcement offices to the public.

Appointments are no longer required, says TPWD, except at the Austin headquarters. Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

TPWD says per CDC recommendations and in accordance with local ordinances, offices will implement social distancing measures to keep customers and employees six feet apart. Customers will not be allowed to gather in lobbies or open areas and may be asked to wait outside or in their vehicles.

Masks or face coverings will be required for the general public and TPWD employees. Plexiglass barriers will be in place in areas where glass windows or dividers are not already used.

Office locations and more information can be found on the TPWD website.

