Everything's bigger (and apparently more fun) in Texas!

RELATED: Kid-friendly things to do indoors in Houston: Family-friendly attractions to visit this summer

A recent study by WalletHub looked to find the most fun states in America, comparing all 50 states across different metrics such as national parks and nightlife options per capita.

Researchers found Texas was the 7th most fun state. The survey found the Lone Star State has more restaurants, movie theaters, and amusement parks per capita. However, had the 3rd most fitness centers.

SEE ALSO: Houston ranked #1 most popular city in Texas for overseas tourists: survey

California, meanwhile, was ranked the number one most fun state in the U.S. while Mississippi was ranked very last.

To see the full report and how other states ranked, click here.