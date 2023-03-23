article

They say everything is bigger in Texas and the Bayou City has another accolade to add to its list!

According to TripstoDiscover.com, Houston was ranked the #1 most popular city in Texas for overseas tourists.

The site said the Bayou City saw 317,000 overseas visitors in 2021 and was the #6 most visited metro in the United States according to National Travel and Tourism Office data.

The full list is as follows:

- #1: Houston - 317,000 overseas tourists

- #2: Dallas - 193,000 overseas tourists

- #3: Austin - 74,000 overseas tourists

- #4: San Antonio - 50,000 overseas tourists

- #5: Fort Worth - 18,000 overseas tourists

Check out the full story here.