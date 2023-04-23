Thousands of cyclists will set off this weekend for the annual Texas MS 150 charity ride that benefits the fight against multiple sclerosis. Started in 1984, it's the largest event, of its kind, in the county.

Starting on Saturday, April 29, riders will leave from Houston, Austin, and other locations, to end the day's ride in La Grange. After spending the night at the county fairgrounds, they will continue north to the finish line in Kyle Field on the Texas A&M University campus.

The longest route will take some riders 180 miles, over two days.

Multiple sclerosis is a devastating, unpredictable disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves, which make up the central nervous system that controls everything we do. Nearly a million people are living with MS in the United States and every experience with the disease is different.

The Texas MS 150 hopes to collect $10 million for the two-day event to help fund research and services to ensure people affected by MS have the resources to live better lives.

This year, FOX 26's Tom Zizka is riding his 14th MS 150 ride and will post updates along the way.