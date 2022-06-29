Texas McDonald's restaurants raise over $250K for Uvalde community

article

More than 1,000 Texas McDonald's restaurants have raised over $250,000 for the Uvalde community.

Last week, participating locations donated 10 percent of their lunchtime sales to the Robb School Memorial Fund and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) San Antonio.

"I’m incredibly grateful to all our amazing customers across Texas who helped us do our part in supporting the Uvalde community after such a horrible tragedy," said McDonald’s owner/operator Manuel Pacheco in a release. "This shows how Texans come together in times of tragedy to lift each other up."

