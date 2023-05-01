Texas manhunt for Francisco Oropesa: Community members on edge following reported sighting in Montgomery Co.

The manhunt for the suspect accused of killing five people, including an 8-year-old boy in San Jacinto County, continues into its fourth day.

On Monday, a manhunt ensued after Montgomery County residents reported seeing the suspect.

"Who's going to come out in the road waving and hollering and screaming at you? And yelling stop?" said David Ludwig.

Ludwig lives near FM 2090 and Crockett Martin Road in Montgomery County. He says around 9:30 a.m. Monday, he spotted a man matching the description of 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa trying to flag down vehicles near the intersection.

"I couldn't do it, I wasn't going to stop," Ludwig said.

Oropesa is accused of shooting and killing five of his neighbors, including a child on Friday night. It happened after they asked him to stop firing his assault-style weapon in his yard, because children were trying to sleep.

On Monday afternoon, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and a tactical team did an extensive manhunt in the area where people reported spotting Oropesa. Officials locked down several schools in the area, but came up empty-handed.

"It's pretty scary. My kids aren't allowed to go anywhere right now, and we live in a field. It's pretty open, but they don't get to go anywhere or play outside until the guy is found," said Leslie G., who was picking her kids up from the school.

Another mother picking up her children from a locked-down Conroe ISD school says she won't be at ease until the suspect is caught.

"I'm not going to sleep well tonight. I want to make sure they find him tonight. I hope they do; I pray they do," said Natalie Garza.

Oropesa is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone who spots him should not approach him, but call 911 or 1-800-FBI-TIPS immediately.

There is an $80,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.