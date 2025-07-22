Texas man sentenced for trying to smuggle 40+ kilos of meth in torque converters

article

The Brief A Houston man, Santos Joel Garza, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine smuggling conspiracy. Garza pleaded guilty in November 2024 to attempting to smuggle approximately 90 pounds of methamphetamine into the U.S. His co-conspirator, Britain Jean Sada, has also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.



A Houston man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in federal prison for his role in a scheme to smuggle approximately 90 pounds of methamphetamine into the United States.

Santos Joel Garza, 28, pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2024, to drug conspiracy charges. U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison ordered the lengthy sentence, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors highlighted Garza’s extensive and violent criminal past during the sentencing hearing, noting multiple robbery convictions and assaults on detention guards while in custody.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei emphasized the destructive nature of methamphetamine, stating the large seizure indicated Garza's trusted position within the drug smuggling operation. "With today’s sentence, Mr. Garza will now have two decades to think about the harm that his trafficking caused," Ganjei said in a statement.

The backstory:

The investigation revealed that on Jan. 13-14, 2023, Garza and Britain Jean Sada, 36, also of Houston, traveled to Laredo. Sada then crossed into Mexico to retrieve the methamphetamine, which was hidden in torque converters loaded into the bed of a truck. Garza stayed in Laredo and provided Sada with his cellphone for use in Mexico.

Upon Sada's return to the U.S., authorities became suspicious and found 41.35 kilograms (about 90 pounds) of methamphetamine concealed in the converters during a secondary inspection.

Investigators discovered regular communication between Garza and Sada regarding the trip and the drugs. Garza admitted he was hired to facilitate the drug transaction and had been involved in similar activities previously.

Garza will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

Sada has also pleaded guilty to her role and is scheduled for sentencing on July 24.