Houston man faces federal prison for violent carjackings

A Houston man could spend decades in federal prison for carjacking two victims at gunpoint, officials say.

What we know:

Jose Antonio Infante, 22, made his first appearance in federal court for his charges on Wednesday.

The Houston native is charged twice for the carjackings, in addition to two firearms charges and one for felon in possession of a firearm.

Infante is believed to have carjacked the first victim on June 8, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas said in their release.

The second alleged carjacking happened a week later, in which Infante is accused of shooting the victim and injuring them badly.

If convicted of all his charges, Infante faces 15 years for the first carjacking, 25 for the second, seven and 10-year sentences for the firearms charges, and 15 years for the final charge. Each charge carries a possible fine of up to $250,000.

What we don't know:

The release does not include the upcoming proceedings for Infante.