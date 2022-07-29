Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick now testing negative for COVID
article
HOUSTON - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is now testing negative for COVID, says his campaign.
In a statement, his campaign says that Patrick tested negative for COVID Friday and is not experiencing any symptoms.
Patrick tested positive for COVID on July 23 and had been experiencing mild symptoms since then. He had previously experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms in January.
His campaign says Patrick has been quarantined since he tested positive and continued to work from his home office.