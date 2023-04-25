Texas Lottery player in Colleyville wins $95M jackpot prize

article

Check your tickets! One person is now an instant millionaire after purchasing a Texas Lottery ticket in Colleyville.

According to a release, the $95 million jackpot ticket was purchased at Lottery Now (Hooked on MT), located at 5200 Colleyville Boulevard.

Officials said the winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (3-5-18-29-30-52). The cash value option was chosen for the ticket at the time of sale.

"Sales for this Lotto Texas jackpot run were, in total, $138.2 million, which yielded an estimated $50.6 million for public education over this period of time – and that is what the Texas Lottery is all about, generating much-needed revenue for Texas’ public schools," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "We look forward to meeting our newest jackpot winner. If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

The winner, who has not yet come forward, will receive $57,804,374.37 before taxes.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.