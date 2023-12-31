Texas Lottery: Winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Tomball

One lucky person in Tomball is a millionaire after securing a winning Powerball ticket on Saturday.

The winning numbers for the Powerball on Dec. 30 were 10, 11, 26, 27, 34. The Powerball number was 7.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Texas Lottery reported one person in Tomball, Texas had all 5 numbers, but not the Powerball. The quick-pick ticket was sold at 18402 FM 2920 Road at Rosehill Mini Mart.

The total prize amount for the ticket is $2 million.

There has been no reported winner for the $760 million Powerball.