Texas Lieutenant Governor recovering after being diagnosed with viral pneumonia

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is said to be recovering after being diagnosed with viral pneumonia last week.

According to a statement, he is recovering and working from home.

The release stated he has canceled all his scheduled meetings for this week, including both official and political engagements.

Officials said Patrick has spoken with Senator Charles Schwertner, President Pro Tempore of the Senate, and advised him of his absence.

A statement said, "The members of the Texas Senate are fully prepared to address any issues the Governor may include in a fourth special session and will again move promptly to pass substantial legislation to the House."