Texas legislators voice support for CROWN Act

Members of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus the CROWN Coalition, a national alliance of organizations committed to outlawing hair discrimination, are demonstrating their support of the CROWN Act with a press conference at the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs.

The CROWN Act, which stands for "Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," is a law that prohibits discrimination based on hair texture and styles, commonly associated with race. The CROWN Act addresses unfair grooming policies that have a disparate impact on Black children, women, and men.

First introduced in California in January 2019 and first passed in New York in July 2019, the CROWN Act expands the definition of race to ensure protection in workplaces and in K-12 public and charter schools.

DeAndre Arnold, a black teenager in Texas, said he had been suspended and was told he couldn't walk in his high school graduation ceremony unless he cut his dreadlocks to meet the school district's dress code. Inevitably, his story went viral, contributing to a national discussion about hair and discrimination. The Texas Legislative Black Caucus supports DeAndre, and the other students across Texas, and will discuss plans to introduce and pass the CROWN Act during the next legislative session.

Members In attendance will be Chairman Harold Dutton, Ron Reynolds, Rhetta Bowers, Carl Sherman, and Shawn Thierry.