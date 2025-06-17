Texas judge scolds 'World's Best Farter' in court

The Brief A Texas judge scolded a man for wearing an inappropriate shirt in court. The man appeared before the judge wearing a shirt that said "World's Best Farter. I mean father." Judge Raquel West told the man the shirt was inappropriate for felony court.



A Texas judge in Jefferson County called out a man for wearing a shirt that she deemed inappropriate for felony court.

Judge Raquel West called up the man for a hearing when she noticed something off with his shirt.

"What made you think that was a good shirt to wear to court this morning?" West asks him.

The shirt in question was a gray t-shirt that read "World's Best Farter. I mean father."

The man tells West that it was the only shirt he could find.

"That's all you could find? That's the only shirt you had in your closet? World's best farter," West said. "That's great."

Morris then tries to argue that it says father.

"I can read it. I see what it says at the bottom," West said. "You're in felony court. You need to dress appropriately to felony court."

West then lets out a massive sigh before continuing with the case.

West is the presiding judge in Texas' 252nd District Court in Beaumont.