Texas Independence Day: 187 years ago the Lone Star State became independent from Mexico

It was 187 years ago when Texas marked its independence from Mexico with the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence.

On March 2, 1836, Texas became its own country, The Republic of Texas, after it declared independence from Mexico. The declaration was signed by 59 people including Sam Houston who was also born today in 1793.

Texas's independence stemmed from the Texas Revolution which started in October 1835.

The Mexican government at the time was clashing with the Anglo-American settlers in Texas. The government's power was becoming more concentrated at higher levels and citizens' rights were becoming restricted. Mexico also abolished slavery in Texas in 1829 while Anglo-Texans wanted to maintain chattel slavery. All of this led to the want of Anglo-Americans to secede.

Only five copies of the declaration were made and only one remains today. It was discovered at the United States State Department and now lives at the Texas State Archives in the state capitol of Austin.

Nine years after the declaration, the Republic of Texas was annexed to the United States by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress and became the 28th U.S. state. However, people across the Lone Star State still mark Texas Independence Day.

