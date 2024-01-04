A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to her involvement in a large-scale human smuggling operation. Erminia Serrano Piedra, also known as Irma and Boss Lady, led an organization that illegally transported hundreds of foreign nationals throughout the country, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas reported.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to court documents, the human smuggling organization carried out various methods to transport migrants. These methods ranged from hiding them in suitcases placed in pickup trucks to cramming them into tractor-trailers, covered beds of pickup trucks, repurposed water tankers, and even wooden crates strapped to flatbed trailers.

Piedra, in her plea agreement, admitted to substantial profits from human smuggling. She expressed her intention to continue these activities in the coming years. She claimed to have been engaged in this criminal enterprise for a long time and showed no signs of retiring.

As a result of her guilty plea, Piedra faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Aside from the criminal charges, Piedra's superseding indictment also includes forfeiture of two properties. These properties have estimated values of $2,275,000 and $515,000, purchased with human smuggling proceeds. Piedra has also agreed to a $942,537.00 judgment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Payments from migrants were routed through various accounts across the United States. It made it difficult for officials to discern the nature, location, source, ownership, and control of illicit proceeds resulting from human smuggling. Further complicating the money trail was the recruitment of individuals in the construction industry to accept cash in exchange for checks from their business bank accounts.

SUGGESTED: Houston mom, son charged for operating sex trafficking ring, mother of missing victim outraged

Piedra conspired with at least 14 other organization members to facilitate illegal migration from Mexico, Guatemala, and Colombia. Migrants and their families paid the organization approximately $8,000 to assist them in traveling illegally into and throughout the country.

Piedra is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10. Ten other co-conspirators have previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the scheme and are awaiting sentencing.

The coordinated efforts of JTFA and detailed investigators from U.S. Attorneys' Offices along the southwest border have led to these indictments and convictions.