Texas Senate leaders to discuss homestead exemption increases

article

The Brief Texas Senate leaders will discuss increases to the state's homestead tax exemptions. Senate Bill 4 will increase the homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000. Senate Bill 23 will increase that exemption to $200,000 for Texans over 65 and those with disabilities. Both bills passed the House and Senate unanimously.



Leaders in the Texas Senate will hold a news conference Thursday on the passage of two bills that will give homeowners in the state larger tax savings.

Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R- Houston) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will discuss the passage of Senate Bill 4 and Senate Bill 23. SB4 raises the homestead exemption for Texas homeowners to $140,000, while SB23 increases that exemption by another $60,000 for Texans over 65 and those with disabilities.

The news conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday. A live stream will be added to the top of this story before it begins.

Senate Bill 4

Senate Bill 4 increases the homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000, reducing how much a home’s value can be taxed.

School taxes are the largest portion of a property owner’s taxes.

The bill would also guarantee school districts would not lose funding as a result of the exemption.

The other side:

Critics argue that the bill only helps homeowners and would pass the tax responsibility to renters and commercial property owners.

Others argue that the bill doesn’t do enough to return money to Texans.

The bill passed unanimously in the House and Senate.

By the numbers:

Senate Bill 4 works in conjunction with Senate Bill 1, the General Appropriations Act, which provides 6.8 pennies of school district tax rate compression.

The compression will reduce the statewide average ISD tax rate from $0.9766 to $0.9086, resulting in an additional $133.13 in savings for the average homestead property owner.

Senator Bettencourt says with the savings from SB 4, the total estimated annual tax reduction for Texas homeowners is $496.57.

Senate Bill 23

Senate Bill 23 would increase the homestead exemption for older homeowners and those with disabilities from $10,000 to $60,000.

Supporters say the bill helps provide protection to vulnerable populations that often live on a fixed income and helps them stay in their homes and neighborhoods.

What's next:

Ultimately, the bills’ success will be in the hands of voters in November, who must approve of the changes since both bills involve amending the state constitution.