Texas health officials report 3,306 new coronavirus cases Friday

Texas health officials reported 3,306 new cases Friday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, along with 97 new deaths from the illness.



The newly reported cases raised the total number of cases since tracking of the virus started in March to 728,552, with an estimated 67,045 cases now active and 3,221 of those requiring hospitalization, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported.

However, the true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Meanwhile, the Texas death toll for the outbreak rose to 15,364.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.