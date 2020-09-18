Texas Governor readies resources as Tropical System moves through Gulf of Mexico

article

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that he is placing resources on standby along the Gulf Coast in anticipation of severe weather resulting from a tropical depression in the Gulf.



The release stated Tropical Depression 22 is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm or hurricane status and bring heavy rain and flooding to the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend beginning on Sunday and continuing through next week.

MORE TROPICAL WEATHER FORECASTS FROM FOX 26



"As this Tropical Depression continues to move through the Gulf, the State of Texas is taking necessary precautions in the event of a major impact in the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend," said Governor Abbott. "This storm has the potential to bring heavy rain and flooding, and I urge the people the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend to heed the guidance of local emergency officials and remain vigilant as this Tropical Depression strengthens."

The Texas Division of Emergency Management, at the direction of Governor Abbott, is prepositioning the following resources in preparation to support local officials:

- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas A&M Task Forces One and Two -Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team and Boat Squads

- Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and Saw Crews

- Texas Military Department: High Profile Vehicle Packages

- Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Ambuses and Ambulance Strike Teams

- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams and helicopters with hoist capability to support water rescue operations

- Texas Department of Transportation: High Profile Vehicles

- Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Search and Rescue Aircraft with hoist capability and the Tactical Marine Unit

Photo of Tropical Depression 22 (Source: NOAA)

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR HURRICANE QUICKLIST

The release added Texans are urged to follow flood preparedness and safety tips including knowing the flood risk in your area, building an emergency supply kit, and signing up for your community's warning system.

For more flood safety tips, click here.

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely monitoring developments. They will continue to keep you up-to-date online, on-air, and on social media.

You can also stay up-to-date 24 hours a day by downloading the free FOX 26 weather app. You'll receive weather alerts for your location, along with video weather updates.