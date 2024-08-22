Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces approval of federal disaster assistance for 10 counties following Beryl

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Thursday that the federal government has updated the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Beryl to include 10 additional Texas counties.

Those counties include Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, Harris, Jasper, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, San Jacinto, and Wharton.

According to the release, the above counties are now eligible for reimbursement for permanent work through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance program.

"With the approval of 10 additional counties to the major disaster declaration, Texas communities will be able to access crucial financial assistance to help them move forward in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl," said Governor Abbott in a release. "I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working with our federal partners to ensure impacted Texans can rebuild their communities from any damages caused by the hurricane."

FEMA approved its Public Assistance program for permanent work in 10 counties, including repairs to public roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and utilities, as well as parks and recreation facilities.

Texas may request additional counties for federal assistance based on completion of damage assessments in impacted communities.

FEMA has approved its Public Assistance program for certain emergency work, such as emergency protective measures and debris removal, for 67 Texas counties, including the 10 newly approved for the additional components of the program.

The Governor’s request for Public Assistance for six additional Texas counties is still pending review by FEMA.