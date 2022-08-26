Texas GLO accused of ignoring Harvey victims, they say they've gotten little to no financial help

"We never seem to recover from one disaster before another one hit," said Doris Brown with the Northeast Action Collective. "And this practice has gone on long enough."

Northwood Manor Subdivision is known for flooding.

"If it rains, I'm staying home, because I can't get back in," said resident Ronald Bemry.

"If it rains just 20 to 30 minutes, if you're out of the neighborhood, you can’t get in. If you're in the neighborhood, you can't get out," said resident Lottie Minor. "My home has been flooded three times."

"We got hit with one of the most destructive storms in our nation’s history. 50% of those damages were in the city of Houston," said Jay Kleberg, Democrat candidate for Texas Land Commissioner.

Kleberg points out a HUD report found the General Land Office, or GLO, discriminated against Black and Brown communities by not awarding them mitigation funding.

"In the city of Houston and Harris County, the General Land Office doesn't seem to care much about this community, and in others, is paying special attention," Kleberg said.

Some residents say all they've gotten from GLO is the runaround.

"I'm tired of seeing my people in the northeast section of town the Black and Brown communities discriminated against," said Brown.

"All I asked for was repairs and the repairs do not exceed $65,000," said Minor. "I'm just asking for my house to be repaired, so I can live comfortably."

"I cried 10 minutes ago, because it's like we're living in a different country. What are we doing? The money is there," Kleberg said. "I've been in these homes. They're not asking for a handout, they're asking for what they are owed."

"People are still suffering five years later, how can this be?" Brown said.

GLO says Houston/Harris County missed out on much of the funding, because it was too slow to rollout programs and missed required benchmarks.