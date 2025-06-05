Expand / Collapse search

Texas gang member charged after 118 lbs. marijuana found in pickup

Published  June 5, 2025 8:51am CDT
FOX 26 Houston
Daniel Brandon Sayas-Carrasco, 23, a confirmed Valluco gang member from Mission, Texas (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

    • 118 pounds of marijuana were seized by authorities at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Weslaco, Texas.
    • A 23-year-old man, identified by officials as a confirmed gang member, was arrested for allegedly smuggling the drugs.
    • The suspect has been charged with felony possession of marijuana and was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail.

WESLACO, Texas - More than 100 pounds of marijuana were seized last week at a U.S. Border Patrol Station in Weslaco, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas Gang Member Arrested

Troopers reported the marijuana was being smuggled into Texas by a confirmed gang member in Hidalgo County.

According to DPS, just after 7:30 p.m., a DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agent responded to the border patrol station for a man who was detained for smuggling multiple large bundles of marijuana.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Daniel Brandon Sayas-Carrasco, a confirmed Valluco gang member from Mission, Texas.

The report shows Sayas-Carrasco was transporting 118 pounds of marijuana in the bed of his black GMC Sierra.

Sayas-Carrasco was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

DPS took possession of the marijuana.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

