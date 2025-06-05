Texas gang member charged after 118 lbs. marijuana found in pickup
Daniel Brandon Sayas-Carrasco, 23, a confirmed Valluco gang member from Mission, Texas (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
WESLACO, Texas - More than 100 pounds of marijuana were seized last week at a U.S. Border Patrol Station in Weslaco, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Texas Gang Member Arrested
The backstory:
Troopers reported the marijuana was being smuggled into Texas by a confirmed gang member in Hidalgo County.
According to DPS, just after 7:30 p.m., a DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agent responded to the border patrol station for a man who was detained for smuggling multiple large bundles of marijuana.
The man was identified as 23-year-old Daniel Brandon Sayas-Carrasco, a confirmed Valluco gang member from Mission, Texas.
The report shows Sayas-Carrasco was transporting 118 pounds of marijuana in the bed of his black GMC Sierra.
Sayas-Carrasco was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail and charged with felony possession of marijuana.
DPS took possession of the marijuana.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety.