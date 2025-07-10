Kingwood girls raise over $10K for flood victims in Kerrville with a bake sale

The Brief Four girls aged 9–10 raised money for flood victims in Kerr Co with a bake sale in Kingwood. The girls say they spent roughly a week planning the bake sale to help the flood victims. All four girls say they are praying for the flood victims, and they hope other people will get involved and help Kerr Co flood victims too.



Four young friends came together and hosted a bake sale to help those impacted by the devastating floods in Kerrville, Texas.

They raised over $10,000 in two days selling homemade sweet treats to help the flood victims in Central Texas.

They may be small- but their hearts are so big.

"It made me feel really, really sad, so we made a bake sale so we could help with that," said Lennon Adcock.

‘It broke my heart’

What they're saying:

The girls said they sold out of homemade sweets within an hour or two, both days after the bake sale opened, and they are thankful many people donated to them.

"So we are donating all of our money to the flash flooding, and we are going to donate it to the church so we can help the camp that got flooded, and we know that God is watching out for them," said Annie Laney.

The girls said their parents told them about the news of what had happened in Kerrville, and they were very sad but knew they had to do something.

"It broke my heart," Annie said. "Some of them haven't even been found yet, and I saw a picture on the news, and it made me want to cry, and we are just so thankful that we could help today, and we want this to go Camp Mystic and all the people’s houses that got flushed away. We want this to go to people who haven't found their family members, and pets and to go to funerals and stuff, and we are so heartbroken."

‘That could’ve happened to her'

Why you should care:

"My friend Evelyn went to camp a few weeks ago and that could have happened to her and I would be, like, really sad," said Everly Dickens.

Evelyn Kennedy, 9, says she also attended camp and seeing many of the young girls pass who were around her age, made her come up with the idea to get her friends together to do the bake sale.

"I mean, when I saw it, I thought, ‘Well, I went to camp.' And seeing those girls even my age, and some people they still don’t even know - like they can't find a lot of people. Seeing that makes me be like, ‘Oh, I can’t believe that actually happened,’" said Evelyn.

The girls say a lot of planning went into what they were going to sell.

"We have angel wings that my friend Annie made. We have chocolate pies that me and my mom made, and we also have toffee that me and my mom made," said Everly Dickens,

What you can do:

The girls said it meant a lot to them to see so many people donate to their cause.

"It made my heart fly because we knew there are other people out there praying for us and for everybody who got their house taken, or from Camp Mystic, said Annie, "We've been getting a lot of generous donations and some people even get two waters and donate $100, and some people only donate $5. Every little bit helps."

The girls also had matching shirts that said "Girls Doing Good" on the front and, on the back, it said "Love Like Jesus." They say they are praying for the victims of the flood, and they want to encourage other young girls to get involved and help.

"God was with all the families who hasn't found their family members whose family members passed away and the people at camp mystic and he is with you so much," Annie said.

"I would say if you want to do a stand, think of something important. If they want to do something for a good cause, think of something that is important to you," Evelyn said.