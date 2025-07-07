Texas flooding: Search continues for 3 missing people in Burnet County

The Brief The search continues for three people missing in Burnet County following the deadly flooding that occurred in Kerr County. One son traveled out of state in an effort to locate his father. Two other people, a 17-year-old girl and a Marble Falls Volunteer



Three people are missing in Burnet County, including a man who was driving on this bridge here when creek overflowed, and he got swept away in the floodwaters.

We talked to his son, who traveled from out of state to look for his dad.

Son searching for father following deadly Texas flooding

What they're saying:

"I’m going back out that way and see what I can find, because we are going on 72 hours. The more time that passes, the worse he’s out there. It gets worse the more he’s out there," said William Venus, Jr.

William traveled to Burnet County from out of town to look for his dad, who went missing early Saturday morning when driving home near Hamilton Creek. William said he got notified his dad’s car had been found along the creek, but his dad, William Venus, Sr., still has not been located.

William is now desperately searching the area— holding onto hope he will be find his father.

"If you have to think the water was heavy, moving fast, so he could have banged into something, knocked him unconscious. So many possibilities," William said.

William shared what his dad told his girlfriend as the floodwaters were rising quickly right before he disappeared.

"His girlfriend, he called her at the time when he saw the water. He said he didn’t think he was going to make it. I never heard him talk like that before. Best case scenario, he’s saying I’m not going to make it home, or worse case, I’m not going to make it at all. Hearing that and hearing how scared he was, I broke, I broke."

Authorities say the other two missing people in this area are a 17-year-old girl and the Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Phillips. They were both swept away along Cow Creek and the search for them continues.