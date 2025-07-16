Texas flooding: Ingram Church becomes lifeline during deadly Kerr County floods

The Brief A small church in Ingram, Texas, became the heart of emergency response efforts on July 4, when catastrophic flooding devastated Kerr County. In the days following the disaster, the church opened its doors and its grounds to first responders, volunteers, and support organizations. It became a staging area for rescue teams, a kitchen for hot meals, and a center for distributing thousands of donations to flood victims.



What they're saying:

"We’ve never experienced anything of this magnitude," said Eric Wilfong, an administrator at Citywest Church.

Nestled on 15 acres near the Guadalupe River, Citywest Church—normally a quiet Christian congregation—was transformed into a critical operations hub. In the days following the disaster, the church opened its doors and its grounds to first responders, volunteers, and support organizations. It became a staging area for rescue teams, a kitchen for hot meals, and a center for distributing thousands of donations to flood victims.

At one point, it was the last property not submerged on the road leading to Camp Mystic, a nearby all-girls Christian camp where several lives were lost.

"We are a church—a fairly small church with a partially unfinished building," Wilfong said. "But we had the space. So we opened our doors and were absolutely bombarded with people from all kinds of agencies. Our parking lot filled with rescue vehicles, construction equipment, and helicopters. Our land—usually just for worship—became a base for search operations."

While Citywest Church played a vital role during the crisis, the toll has been heavy. Damage to the property, utilities, and grounds has left the church facing significant financial strain.

"From utilities being pushed to the limit, to the grounds being torn up, and our parking lot essentially destroyed—it’s a lot for us to bear," Wilfong added. "We’ve handled tough moments before, but this one is especially hard."

What you can do:

The church plans to seek state and federal disaster relief funds, but for now, they’re relying on faith—and community support. Donations can be made through their website: https://citywest.org/