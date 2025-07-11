Texas flooding: Humble ISD teacher, his family killed; son's body recovered

The Brief Humble ISD teacher, Jeff Wilson, and his family have been found dead following the devastating Central Texas flooding on Friday in Kerr County. Wilson worked for Humble ISD for 30 years. His wife, Amber, and son, Shiloh, were recovered in the days following.



In a tragic end, the bodies of a Houston-area family of three have been recovered following the catastrophic Central Texas floods.

Houston-area family killed by Texas floods

What we know:

A family member confirmed that Shiloh, the son of Jeff and Amber Wilson, was recovered on Thursday.

We initially reported that Jeff Wilson, an Humble ISD teacher, was the first of the small family found dead in the floods.

Jeff was an educator at Kingwood Park High School and, according to the school district, he worked at Humble ISD for 30 years at both Humble and Kingwood Park High School.

It was later announced Jeff's wife, Amber, was recovered and identified on Tuesday. Shiloh's body was recovered a couple of days after.