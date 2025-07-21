Texas flooding: Hindu non-profit stepping in to help in Central Texas recovery efforts
HOUSTON - As recovery efforts continue in Kerrville, more than 100 volunteers from the faith-based Hindu nonprofit organization called, Sewa International, are there assisting in any way they can.
Many are taking time off their regular jobs traveling from all over the state including Houston to help.
What you can do:
If you would like to donate through their organization to help provide urgent supplies, clean water, and health support, please click here
The Source: FOX 26 Anchor Rashi Vats spoke to volunteers on the ground about the importance of their continued efforts.