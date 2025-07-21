Texas flooding: Hindu non-profit stepping in to help in Central Texas recovery efforts

The Brief Sewa International is stepping in to help as recovery efforts continue in Kerrville. Many with the organization are taking time off from their regular jobs to help. More than 100 volunteers are assisting.



As recovery efforts continue in Kerrville, more than 100 volunteers from the faith-based Hindu nonprofit organization called, Sewa International, are there assisting in any way they can.

Hindu non-profit assisting following deadly Texas flooding

Many are taking time off their regular jobs traveling from all over the state including Houston to help.

What you can do:

If you would like to donate through their organization to help provide urgent supplies, clean water, and health support, please click here