Texas flooding: Camp Mystic co-owner, director dies while saving campers

A co-owner and director of Camp Mystic in Kerr County has died as a result of the July 4 flooding, according to a Texas representative.

What we know:

According to Rep. August Pfluger, Dick Eastland passed away while saving campers from the floods.

Dick and his wife, Tweety, were co-owners and executive directors of Camp Mystic. The couple have been involved with the camp for about 50 years, and the camp has been a part of their family for almost 90 years, according to the camp website.

Camp Mystic is a private Christian girls-only camp near the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas. As of Sunday morning, Kerr County officials say 11 girls and one counselor are unaccounted for.

What they're saying:

Rep. Pfluger shared the news of Dick's passing on X, stating: "Camp Mystic’s Dick Eastland no doubt gave his life attempting to save his campers. For decades he and his wife Tweety poured his life into loving and developing girls and women of character. Thank you Mr. Eastland. We love you and miss you."

Rep. Pfluger's daughters were among the campers who were rescued from the campground.

Kerr County, Texas flooding

Big picture view:

As of Sunday morning, Kerr County officials have reported 59 deaths due to the flash floods.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said Sunday that 38 adults and 21 children have been recovered. Twenty-two people remain unidentified.

