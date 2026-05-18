Texas felon sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after grabbing officer's gun during courtroom brawl

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The Brief Convicted felon Allen Joe Fregia, Sr., 48, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for grabbing an officer's gun during a Liberty County courtroom brawl. Fregia became enraged after a 2025 sentencing, sparked a struggle with multiple officers, and managed to pull a firearm from a holster before being subdued. The federal case was investigated by multiple agencies, including the Texas Rangers and ATF, as part of a wider DOJ violent crime prevention initiative.



A Liberty, Texas, man with a felony record has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after grabbing a law enforcement officer's gun during a courtroom brawl last year, federal prosecutors announced.

Allen Joe Fregia, Sr., 48, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced Thursday to 168 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

The backstory:

The charges stem from an April 29, 2025, incident in a Liberty County courtroom, where Fregia had just received a state prison sentence. Prosecutors said Fregia became enraged and noncompliant as officers escorted him out of the courtroom, sparking a physical struggle with multiple law enforcement personnel.

During the scuffle, Fregia managed to pull a firearm from an officer's holster. The officer successfully retrieved the weapon while other personnel subdued Fregia. One officer suffered injuries during the altercation that required medical treatment, court records show.

As a previously convicted felon, Fregia is legally barred from possessing firearms.

U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs said the prosecution is part of Operation Take Back America, a broader Department of Justice initiative aimed at violent crime prevention, combating transnational criminal organizations, and addressing issues related to illegal immigration.

The case was investigated by the Texas Rangers, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). It was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tommy Coleman.