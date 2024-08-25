Texas EquuSearch assists in finding a missing 8-year-old boy with autism in Richmond

The Brief The body of 8-year-old Ryan Akagbusi, who was missing, was tragically found in a shallow pond by Texas EquuSearch after a specialized search using sonar technology. The Richmond community and search teams are mourning the loss and asking for prayers for the grieving family.



The search for a missing 8-year-old boy had ended in heartbreak. Ryan Akagbusi disappeared on Saturday and his body was found the following morning.

"I pray for the family and may that child rest in peace," said Ernest Mbalanya, a resident of the Richmond neighborhood.

A tragic end to the search for a missing autistic child.

"We found him on the southeast corner of this pond," said Mark Edwards, the field operation manager of Texas EquuSearch. "Often with autism, water is a real feature. It’s an attraction. So this was the most logical."

A specialized search and rescue team was brought in to help find the missing child. Using sonar technology, they were able to locate his body.

"That water is two and a half feet deep. Sonar, the return signal, is so distorted in that shallow of water. That’s what was the biggest challenge," said Edwards.

The community rallied together to support the family of the Akagbusi and help in the search effort.

"It’s a very sad situation. I mean, it’s very unfortunate for a parent to lose their child in such a circumstance," said Mbalanya.

The Richmond community and EquuSearch are asking for prayers as the family struggles with the tragedy.