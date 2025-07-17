article

The Brief An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for Olivia Richard, 17. She was last seen in Houston at 1 a.m. Sunday. Anyone who sees her is asked to call police.



An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Houston.

17-year-old girl reported missing

What we know:

Olivia Richard was last seen at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 14300 block of Golf View Trail in Houston.

She has brown hair and black eyes. She is 5’1" tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, a dark multicolor long skirt, a beige backpack and had a brown purse and red suitcase.

According to the alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Richard has intellectual disabilities.

What we don't know:

Additional details surrounding her disappearance have not been released.

What you can do:

If you see her, you can call 911. If you have information, you can contact the Houston Police Department at (832)394-1840.