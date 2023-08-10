One of the top ten most wanted sex offenders in Texas was arrested in Fort Worth, thanks to a tip received by Texas Crime Stoppers.

Larry Capko, 51, was arrested by the Texan Department of Public Safety (DPS) with assistance from the Tarrant County Fugitive Task Force Unit on August 4. A reward will be received for the tip that brought Capko into custody.

DPS says they have apprehended 26 fugitives and sex offenders from the list, providing rewards totaling $85,000 for tips leading to arrests.

Capko has a criminal history dating back to 2015, including a conviction for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, which resulted in a two-year confinement sentence.

In 2019, he received probation for assaulting a family member with a prior conviction and was also arrested for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements in Parker County.

Later in December 2022, the Montague County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest on charges of assault with a previous conviction and failure to comply with sex offender registration again.