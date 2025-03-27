Texas Senate passes DOGE bill to create state efficiency office

article

The Brief The Texas Senate passed a bill to establish the Texas version of DOGE. The bill would establish an office and advisory council. The bill must now pass the House.



The Texas Senate on Wednesday passed Senate Bill 14 which would establish a regulatory office much like Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

What we know:

The bill, authored by Weatherford Republican Phil King, would establish the Texas Regulatory Office, which would attempt to streamline state regulations and eliminate unnecessary rules.

An advisory panel would be created to work with the governor to streamline processes.

The panel would be made up of regulated business owners, researchers, state agencies and the public.

The bill also looks to establish an easily accessible online portal for the public to look up state regulations.

What they're saying:

"I prioritized SB 14 because President Trump’s creation of the ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ inspired me to find ways Texas can save taxpayers and businesses money by cutting burdensome regulations," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said. "The Texas Miracle will continue long into the 21st century because our common-sense, conservative approach to regulation will keep Texans prosperous and our economy strong."

Patrick said the bill would help save taxpayers money and grow the Texas economy by "cutting red tape."

What we don't know:

The bill now heads to the House where it must be heard in committee before it can be debated on the House floor.

House Committee on Delivery of Government Efficiency

The House has already created a committee to analyze efficiencies in the state's government.

The committee was established to look into claims of fraud, waste and abuse of state programs and "recommend appropriate legislation" or other ways to eliminate what they believe is fraud or waste and "promote the modernization and economically efficient administration of those programs and operations."

Members monitor the Department of Information Resources, the Sunset Advisory Commission and the Texas Space Commission.

The committee met for the first time on March 5 and focused on the state's IT department, the newly formed Space Commission, and the Sunset Advisory Commission.