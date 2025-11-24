Texas dog-fighting ring raid nets 45 arrests, thousands in cash

article

The Brief 45 people were arrested for dog fighting after authorities served a search warrant at a property in the Call community. The arrests followed a months-long investigation, dubbed "Operation Pitbull," into an alleged dog-fighting ring. Authorities seized approximately $73,858 in cash, along with illegal narcotics and firearms, from the site.



A months-long investigation by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office ended Saturday night in the dismantling of a large, active dog-fighting ring, leading to the arrest of 45 individuals and the seizure of cash, narcotics, and firearms.

Newton County Dog-Fighting Ring

What we know:

Dubbed "Operation Pitbull," the investigation began in March 2025 after the Sheriff’s Office received numerous complaints and tips regarding alleged dog fighting in the Call community, which is about an hour north of Beaumont, TX.

Sheriff Colton Havard said in a statement on Sunday that deputies and several other law enforcement agencies converged on the property on Saturday night to serve a search warrant.

Before serving the warrant, the Sheriff's Office used a drone equipped with thermal imaging technology, which detected "spotters" on the perimeter of the property. Authorities said these individuals are commonly used to alert participants of any approaching law enforcement.

When officers arrived, they found an active fight taking place between two dogs inside a pit clearly constructed for the purpose of dog fighting.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Source: Newton County Sheriff's Office)

Most of the individuals at the scene initially ran into a wooded area but were ultimately caught. In total, 45 people were arrested for dog fighting. The mass arrests required the Newton County Jail staff to use the department’s transport van, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded with two additional transport vans and staff to assist with transportation and booking.

Deputies separated the two injured dogs, placing them in kennels before taking them to the Nederland Emergency Veterinarian Clinic for treatment.

In addition to the arrests, approximately 40 vehicles were towed from the property. Many of these vehicles contained illegal narcotics in plain view, as well as firearms and U.S. currency, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities took approximately $73,858 in U.S. currency into evidence and plan to petition the court to seize all currency and other items related to the criminal activity.

What they're saying:

"Dog fighting and animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Newton County. In my years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing crimes I have ever witnessed and the individuals involved should be ashamed of themselves. As your Sheriff, I vow to utilize every resource at our disposal to combat criminal activity in our county," Havard said.

What we don't know:

The names of the 45 people arrested have not been released. At last check, they were not listed in the Newton County Jail. FOX Local has reached out to Sheriff Havard for more information.