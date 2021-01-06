Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 13,000 for first time on Tuesday

article

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas surpassed 13,000 for the first time on Tuesday.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, 13,308 patients with COVID-19 were in hospitals across the state.

Tuesday’s hospitalizations were up by more than 300 from the number reported on Monday.

It was the eighth time in nine days that the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations set a new record high.

On December 28, more than 11,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas were reported for the first time, surpassing the previous high reached in June. The hospitalizations have increased to a new record high almost each of the past nine days.

On Tuesday, Trauma Service Area Q, which includes several Houston-area counties, surpassed the state’s hospitalization threshold to trigger a rollback on some of the reopenings.

For seven consecutive days, more than 15% of all hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in the region that includes Harris County, Montgomery County, Fort Bend County and six others.

Per Governor Abbott’s orders, when a region reaches that threshold, bars must shut down, restaurants must reduce capacity from 75% to 50%, and elective surgeries must pause.

TSA Q joins other southeast Texas areas that are in rollbacks like TSA R, which includes Galveston, Chambers, and Brazoria Counties, and TSA N, which includes Brazos, Grimes, and Washington Counties.

The state keeps a current list of TSAs with high COVID-19 hospitalizations.