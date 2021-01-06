Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 7:00 PM CST, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Wharton County
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:18 PM CST until WED 4:00 PM CST, Austin County, Grimes County, Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 AM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:12 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:58 PM CST until WED 4:45 PM CST, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 4:30 PM CST, Cherokee County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 4:45 PM CST, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM CST, Houston County

Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 13,000 for first time on Tuesday

By
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 26 Houston
article

Texas Department of State Health Services data shows hospitalizations in Texas as of January 5.

AUSTIN - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas surpassed 13,000 for the first time on Tuesday.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, 13,308 patients with COVID-19 were in hospitals across the state.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

Tuesday’s hospitalizations were up by more than 300 from the number reported on Monday.

It was the eighth time in nine days that the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations set a new record high.

On December 28, more than 11,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas were reported for the first time, surpassing the previous high reached in June. The hospitalizations have increased to a new record high almost each of the past nine days.

Harris, Fort Bend, other counties must close bars, rollback business capacity
slideshow

Harris, Fort Bend, other counties must close bars, rollback business capacity

Harris, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Waller and other counties have crossed the state's COVID-19 hospitalization threshold triggering rollbacks on the state's reopenings. Bars will close and business capacities will decrease.

On Tuesday, Trauma Service Area Q, which includes several Houston-area counties, surpassed the state’s hospitalization threshold to trigger a rollback on some of the reopenings.

For seven consecutive days, more than 15% of all hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in the region that includes Harris County, Montgomery County, Fort Bend County and six others.

Per Governor Abbott’s orders, when a region reaches that threshold, bars must shut down, restaurants must reduce capacity from 75% to 50%, and elective surgeries must pause.

Scaling back in Houston-area due to COVID-19 threshold being reached

FOX 26's Natalie Hee has more on what will happen now that the Houston-area has reached the COVID-19 hospitalization threshold requiring rollbacks to occur.

TSA Q joins other southeast Texas areas that are in rollbacks like TSA R, which includes Galveston, Chambers, and Brazoria Counties, and TSA N, which includes Brazos, Grimes, and Washington Counties.

MORE DETAILS: Galveston Co. one of nine counties on new restrictions from state due to COVID-19 numbers

The state keeps a current list of TSAs with high COVID-19 hospitalizations.