Galveston Co. one of nine counties on new restrictions from state due to COVID-19 numbers

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry says he was notified Monday afternoon about GA-32. That's Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order shutting down all bars, limiting restaurant capacity to 50 percent, and ends all elective medical procedures.

Henry says he saw this coming and told the governor that Galveston County should be exempt.



Why?



Because he says it’s in a trauma service area that includes nine counties and extends from Brazoria to the Louisiana state line to Jasper. Keep in mind this is all based on how much hospital space COVID-19 is taking up.



Henry says trying to impose a one size fits all solution for that large of a geographical area is ridiculous.

He points out Galveston hospitals are taking COVID patients from other cities and even other states, something that wouldn’t happen if there was a shortage of bed space.



According to Henry, Abbott has not responded to his exemption request.



Officials in League City say they are trying to get the word out to all restaurants, bars, and medical offices about the new restrictions.



Henry points out the Galveston County Sheriff's Office doesn’t have the manpower to see if the guidelines are being imposed and the Galveston County DA will not be accepting or prosecuting any violations.