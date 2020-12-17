Texas comptroller says food banks could claim enough unclaimed property to feed thousands

The Texas Comptroller's office says it is working with food banks across the state to check for funds that could help fill their pantries this holiday season.

An initial check of some notable Texas food pantries shows that they’re owed thousands of dollars in unclaimed property. The San Antonio Food Bank recently laid claim to enough unclaimed property to provide nearly 140,000 meals to needy Texans facing increased food insecurity, says the Comptroller's office.

"The economic fallout of the pandemic has taken a toll on every Texan, but it has hit the most vulnerable among us especially hard," Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a release. "The Feeding Texas network of food banks, along with partners around the state, has been working tirelessly to meet the increased need, and we’re pleased to assist their efforts. Every dollar can go a long way in helping needy Texans make ends meet during these unprecedented times, so I’m encouraging all food banks to check ClaimItTexas.org to see if we’re holding some of their unclaimed property."

The Comptroller's office says there is generally no statute of limitations for unclaimed property the state holds, which means there’s no time limit for owners to file a claim and they can do so at any time.

San Antonio Food Bank president and CEO Eric S. Cooper said he was thankful to learn his organization had more than $19,000 in unclaimed property held by the Comptroller’s office.

"It’s a bit of a Christmas miracle to get a gift of unclaimed property via the state Comptroller’s office," said Cooper, whose office received its claim check recently. "In fact, the miracle was so much, in our case, it will provide nearly 140,000 meals to those facing hunger in San Antonio this holiday season."

The outstanding unclaimed property reserved for food banks includes items such as utility deposits, uncashed checks, refunds from vendors, and more. Businesses generally turn property over to the unclaimed property program after it has been considered dormant for one to five years.

The Comptroller’s office has provided a list of potential unclaimed property for food banks to Feeding Texas, a hunger-relief organization that partners with 21 food banks across the state, however, it still encourages all parties to perform their own searches online as entities may be known by various names or acronyms.

For more information about the unclaimed property program, or to search for unclaimed property and begin the claims process, food banks can visit the Comptroller's unclaimed property website, ClaimItTexas.org, or call 800-321-2274 (CASH).

