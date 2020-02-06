Texas City teen with terminal illness becomes honorary firefighter

A terminally ill Texas City High School senior is receiving an outpouring of love today from the school she attends and the community.

Wednesday evening, Kendall Sumners was made an honorary firefighter in front of her loved one and classmates.

Sumners tells FOX 26 this is something she thought she would never be able to do.

She says the dream of becoming an honorary firefighter came as she and her classmates were touring an ambulance.

At the time, Kendall asked if she could sit in the front seat, saying she knew well enough how it feels to be in the back.

The 18-year-old suffers from a genetic disorder, cystic fibrosis, which has run her body down, causing her to have two lung transplants.

Sumners says the second transplant is failing and it is unlikely she would be eligible for a third.

On December 21, 2019, doctors suggested that Kendall go into hospice, giving her days to weeks to live.

The close family of four moved down from Denton, Texas, to be closer to treatment and care in Houston.

The family tells FOX 26 they are very grateful for the love and support they have received from the community.