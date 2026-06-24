21-year-old arrested for deadly Texas City double shooting

The Brief Two people were found shot on Tuesday. One of them died in a hospital. A man has been charged for both shooting victims. Anyone with more information is asked to contact authorities.



A man is in Galveston County custody for a Texas City double shooting that later killed one of the victims, according to police.

Deadly Texas City double shooting

What we know:

Texas City police responded to the shooting shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers were called to 9th Avenue North, near Highway 146, and reportedly found two people who were shot. Both victims were sent to hospitals for treatment.

One of the victims, identified as 25-year-old resident Nakia Kelly, was later pronounced deceased.

Police say Kristian McMurrin was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. Records confirm the 21-year-old is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

McMurricn's bond has been set at $500,000: $250,000 for each charge.

Kristian McMurrin (photo obtained through the Galveston County District Clerk's office)

What we don't know:

Other details are not available as of this report.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can do one of the following:

Call Detective Copeland - 409-643-2834

Call Detective Williamson - 409-643-7771

Send anonymous tips to Mainlain Communities Crime Stoppers - 409-763-8477