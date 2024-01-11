Texas City shooting: 2 killed after apparent shooting on Texas City Dike

The Texas City Police Department is investigating following a deadly shooting on Thursday evening.

Texas City Police Captain Manuel Johnson said they were called out to the 4000 block of Dike Road around 5:30 p.m.

Photo from the scene.

Johnson said a man and woman were found near a car about four miles out on the five-mile long Texas City Dike.

Johnson stated that one person was inside the vehicle, and the other person was outside of the vehicle.

Police said no one witnessed the shootings.

If you have any information on what may have happened, you're asked to contact the Texas City Police Department.