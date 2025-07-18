Suspect with 'concealed hand' shot by Texas City police; shooting under investigation

The Brief The shooting happened during a disturbance call late Thursday night. Police shot the suspect after he allegedly pointed at officers with a hand that was covered by a shirt. Texas Rangers and the Galveston County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.



A suspect was taken to a hospital after he was shot by Texas City Police late Thursday night, according to the department.

Texas City officer-involved shooting

What we know:

At about 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, police say there were calls about a disturbance that possibly involved weapons.

Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Tarpey Avenue, between 29th and 31st Streets.

According to police, 35-year-old James Hill came out of a home with his left hand covered by a shirt. They say officers yelled at Hill to "show me your hands" and "drop the shirt," but the suspect didn't comply.

Allegedly, Hill walked toward officers and pointed the covered hand at them "in a threatening manner."

Police say Hill suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Texas City fire officials reportedly aided Hill before he was taken to a hospital. His condition is said to be critical, but not worsening.

Officials say Hill is being detained on outstanding warrants for two charges, and there is no bond for either charge.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the alleged disturbance that had officers called to the scene.

The officers involved have not been identified.

Shooting under investigation

What's next:

The Texas Rangers and the Galveston County District Attorney's Office are reportedly investigating the shooting.