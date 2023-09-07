Texas City murder: Four people arrested, charged for involvement in man's death

Four people have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in a man's murder and kidnapping in Texas City, officials say.

According to the Texas City Police Department, Aaron Rodriguez, Cassie Lopez, Tara Alise Rodriguez, and Michael Hernandez, were all arrested and charged with the aggravated kidnapping of 40-year-old Juan Alvarez from La Marque.

Aaron Rodriguez is also charged in Alvarez's murder, according to court records.

CRIME: Houston woman survives being shot while delivering Uber Eats, bullet remains lodged in her side

Texas City officers responded to the 1700 block of Highway 146 on Sunday around 4:42 p.m. about shots fired and a male body, now known to be Alvarez, lying on the shoulder of the road. When they arrived, they found Alvarez lying on the shoulder of the road partially in the lane of traffic.

He was taken to HCA Mainland Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The four suspects were identified during the investigation by Texas City PD. Aaron and Tara Rodriguez are in custody at Galveston County Jail.

Cassie Lopez is in Brazoria County Jail and Michael Hernandez is in custody at Harris County Jail, but both will be transferred to Galveston County Jail at a later date.