Texas City shelter-in-place lifted after fire at Marathon refinery

The Brief A shelter-in-place was in effect from 29th Avenue to Bay Street. The fire is said to be under control. Crews are monitoring the area as a precaution.



A shelter-in-place has been lifted for Texas City after a fire that was reported at the Marathon refinery.

Texas City shelter-in-place ends

What we know:

According to the city's Emergency Management team, the shelter-in-place ended at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

A long siren was played as an "all-clear" signal.

An update on the city's website says the fire was under control by about 1:40 p.m.

Crews are reportedly monitoring air conditions as a precaution.

Marathon statement

What they're saying:

"Trained teams are responding to a fire at Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery. At this time, there have been no reports of injuries and all personnel are accounted for. Air monitoring is being deployed in the community as a precaution. The safety of responders, workers and the community is our first priority as we respond to the situation."

What we don't know:

There are no details at this time on what started the fire at the Marathon refinery.