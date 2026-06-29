Texas City homeowner says roof began leaking after solar panel installation; company responds

The Brief A Texas City homeowner says roof leaks began after solar panels were installed on his home in 2024. He says he contacted the company for months by phone, text, email and certified letter before reaching out to FOX 26. Starlight Solar says it takes customer concerns seriously and remains committed to working with the homeowner. FOX 26 is awaiting clarification on next steps after the company said the matter has been resolved.



A Texas City homeowner says what was supposed to be an investment in renewable energy has turned into months of frustration.

John Haukness says he believes roof leaks began after solar panels were installed on his home in 2024. He says he spent months trying to get the issue resolved before reaching out to FOX 26 Houston.

Now, after FOX 26 began asking questions, both the homeowner and the company say they've recently been back in contact.

Damage after panels:

Haukness says he has lived in his Texas City home since 1991 and never experienced roof leaks before installing solar panels.

According to Haukness, he first noticed peeling paint inside his home about eight months ago. At first, he believed it was simply an issue with aging paint. He says it wasn't until later, when he discovered wet sheetrock and water damage in two bedrooms beneath the solar panels, that he realized he had an active roof leak.

He believes the leaks are related to the solar installation.

"This part of the house has never leaked," Haukness told FOX 26. "All the leaks are under here."

Months seeking help:

Haukness says he first tried working directly with Starlight Solar.

He told FOX 26 he contacted the company numerous times by phone, text message, and email before eventually sending a certified letter documenting his concerns.

According to Haukness, the company came to the home once and attempted a repair, but he says the leaking continued.

Rather than asking Starlight Solar to replace his roof, Haukness says he proposed another solution.

"I had at least two emails recently saying, 'My roof is leaking. I want to cooperate,'" he said. "My plan was, you remove the panels, and I know a roofer friend, and we want to seal it. It'll be at my expense... Whatever they want, just help me."

FOX 26 reviewed text messages, emails and a certified mail receipt documenting Haukness's efforts to communicate with the company.

Warranty language:

FOX 26 also reviewed Haukness's solar contract.

The agreement includes workmanship warranty language and references roof penetrations made during the installation process. It also includes provisions addressing water infiltration related to covered roof penetrations.

FOX 26 has not determined whether Haukness's reported leaks fall under those warranty provisions.

Company responds:

Starlight Solar provided FOX 26 with the following statement:

During the course of FOX 26's reporting, company representatives also provided differing explanations regarding when the company first learned of the reported leaks.

Initially, FOX 26 was told Haukness had not reported roof leaks. After FOX 26 shared text messages provided by Haukness referencing leaks, the company acknowledged he had reported them.

In a later conversation, a company representative also told FOX 26 that Haukness informed a technician before or during the installation that the roof was already leaking.

Haukness disputes that claim and maintains the leaks did not begin until after the solar panels were installed.

Communication resumes:

On Monday, Starlight Solar told FOX 26 the matter had been resolved.

Haukness says discussions are still ongoing.

According to Haukness, the company recently emailed him saying it was not dismissing his concerns. He says after speaking with a company representative by phone, he was asked to submit his latest request in writing.

Haukness says he has done so and is now waiting to hear whether the company will schedule the removal and reinstallation of the solar panels, so the roof can be repaired.

FOX 26 has asked Starlight Solar to clarify what it means when it says the matter has been resolved and whether the company has agreed to remove and reinstall the solar panels. We are awaiting additional information.

What happens next:

As of publication, Haukness says he is waiting for a response from the company regarding next steps.

FOX 26 will continue following this story and update this article as more information becomes available.