The Texas City Police Department will begin the process of shutting down the Texas City Dike on Friday, April 3.

The Texas City Dike will remain closed from 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3 to Monday, April 6 at 8 a.m.

The Texas City Dike is the longest man-made fishing pier in the world, stretching 5.3 miles into Galveston Bay and is a popular boat launch and fishing area.

