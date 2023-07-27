Three Texas City residents have been arrested on charges related to the possession of large quantities of cannabis and THC.

Galveston County officials seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana and 7,000 grams of THC during an investigation this week.

An Organized Crime Unit intercepted 10 packages that were mailed from California.

Search warrants were executed at two separate homes in Texas City on Tuesday. A vehicle traffic stop was also performed. These resulted in the identification and arrest of 41-year-old Richard King, 52-year-old Steven Alaniz, and 41-year-old Nikki Galicia.

The Galveston County District Attorney's Office has accepted charges for possession of marijuana and other controlled substances along with manufacturing and delivery.

The narcotics were seized by task force officials and the suspects were booked at the county jail.

Police are still investigating, and additional charges are expected to be filed.