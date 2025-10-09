The Brief Gov. Abbott has directed TxDOT to remove all "political ideologies" from Texas roadways. Cities that don't comply could lose state and federal funding for road projects. The directive comes after a Texas representative posted about a rainbow crosswalk in Houston.



The Texas Department of Transportation has been directed to ensure the removal of all "political ideologies" from roadways.

In his directive on Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said non-standard signs and markings are unsafe misuses of tax dollars.

Cities who refuse to comply with federal standards could now risk losing funding for road projects.

Texas governor gives TxDOT directive

What we know:

Abbott's Wednesday press release directs TxDOT to ensure that all cities and counties in Texas are compliant with road safety guidelines.

The release says any "non-standard surface markings, signage, and signals that do not directly support traffic control or safety" are unlawful and dangerous.

Examples of prohibited material include symbols, flags, or other markings conveying social, political, or ideological messages.

Any city that does not comply with federal road standards could now have state and federal funding for roadway projects withheld, as well as standing TxDOT agreements suspended, the release says.

What they're saying:

"Texans expect their taxpayer dollars to be used wisely, not advance political agendas on Texas roadways," Abbott said in his Wednesday release. "Today, I directed the Texas Department of Transportation to ensure Texas counties and cities remove any and all political ideologies from our streets. To keep Texans moving safely and free from distraction, we must maintain a safe and consistent transportation network across Texas."

Montrose rainbow crosswalk

Local perspective:

In Montrose, a rainbow crosswalk was installed at the intersection of Westheimer and Taft Street back in 2017. It was later removed for roadway construction. The rainbow painted crosswalk was recently reinstalled.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) said it will re-stripe the pavement at the intersection to bring the crosswalk into compliance with federal design and safety standards.

In a statement, METRO said in part:

"The adjustment follows recent correspondence from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and a statement from the Office of the Governor, dated October 8, 2025, directing all local jurisdictions to ensure roadway markings align with federal and state traffic control and safety regulations to maintain existing and future state and federal funding, as well as agreements such as those for operating HOV lanes and rail crossings.

We recognize the significance this crosswalk has to the community, which is why our project team restored the infrastructure to its pre-construction condition. However, given the recent directive, we will comply with the order to preserve support that is essential to our mission of providing safe, clean, reliable, and accessible transit to all communities that depend on our services."

What we don't know:

Abbott did not refer to specific instances of political road markings in his release. METRO hasn't said when it will restripe the crosswalk.