Texas Children's Hospital must build 'detransition clinic' after $10M settlement

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The Brief Texas Children’s Hospital agreed to a $10M settlement over transgender youth care. The deal requires creation of a clinic focused on "detransition" treatment. State and federal officials say the hospital violated fraud and drug laws.



Texas Children's Hospital (TCH) is required to construct a "detransition clinic" as part of a $10 million settlement with the state and the Department of Justice.

The hospital was found to have violated federal law in providing gender-affirming care to children, the DOJ said in a Friday press release.

TCH ‘detransition clinic’

What's new:

TCH must now create the first-ever facility referred to by the DOJ as a "detransition clinic" as a way to reverse pediatric care the department calls "sex-rejecting procedures." The DOJ says TCH allegedly submitted false billings to public and private payors to secure insurance coverage for such care.

The gender-affirming care the department refers to allegedly included puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for transgender youth. The DOJ says this violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, the False Claims Act, and federal fraud and conspiracy laws.

What's next:

As a result, along with the clinic, TCH is required to pay out $10 million in damages and civil penalties and to dedicate millions to the provision of medical care to "detransition" children they previously treated. According to the DOJ, TCH "took significant steps entitling it to credit for cooperation," and willingly agreed to create the new clinic.

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‘Stop the radical transgender movement’

What they're saying:

""The Justice Department will use every weapon at its disposal to end the destructive and discredited practice of so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ for children," said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. "Today’s resolution protects vulnerable children, holds providers accountable, and ensures those harmed receive the care they need."

"Today is a monumental day in the fight to stop the radical transgender movement. This historic settlement reflects an institutional and fundamental cultural shift away from radical ‘gender’ ideology. In addition to helping establish the first-ever Detransition Clinic and securing millions, this settlement will ensure that the deranged child mutilators who hurt our kids are fired and held accountable," a release from Texas AG Ken Paxton says in part.