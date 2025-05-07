Gov. Abbott puts pressure on Texas Democrats, judge regarding bond reform

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Democrats must choose between the rights of victims and the rights of criminals. If approved by Texas voters, the measure would grant judges discretion to hold violent defendants without bond pending trial. State Senator Joan Huffman says Democrats have a "moral obligation" to protect their constituents from repeat offenders.



Surrounded by crime victims and Texas peace officers near the State Capitol, Governor Greg Abbott said House Democrats must pick between protecting the citizens they vowed to serve or protecting the violent offenders who prey on them.

Gov. Abbott has labeled the proposed Constitutional amendment granting Texas judges added discretion to keep violent defendants locked up pending trial an "emergency item."

As the current legislative session winds down without action on the measure, the Governor's demand for action has intensified.

"Activist judges are protecting dangerous criminals instead of the innocent Texans that those criminals harm," said Gov. Abbott. "Judges who release violent criminals on easy bail must explain their decision to the public, so they can be accountable for the deadly dangerous decision that they made. Lawmakers must choose -support the safety of the people they represent or the criminals who kill them.

"No Democrat, No Republican wants to have on their record that they supported dangerous criminals over the safety of their own constituents," said Abbott.

Also lashing out was the measure's deeply frustrated Senate sponsor, Houston Republican Joan Huffman, who has confirmed more than 161 innocent Harris County residents have been murdered by repeat offenders who were granted bond pending trial or sentencing.

"These Democrats who continue to not be willing to look at the facts and the realization that this is happening in their districts, their constituents are being raped, murdered, threatened terrorized that they should have a moral obligation to take this vote and pass this on so that Texas voters can make a decision," said Huffman.

The Constitutional Amendment has not been passed out of the House Committee where it's been waiting for a vote.

At least 12 Democratic votes are needed for the two-thirds vote required for passage in the lower chamber, and it's unknown whether any progressives will defy their caucus and vote with Republicans.



Advocates for criminal defendants claim the right to have a bond set is an essential constitutionally guaranteed component of due process and the presumption of innocence.

Advocates for victims say releasing known predators violates their right to "life and liberty" free of criminal threat.

Many Democrats still fuming over the passage of "school choice" see the derailment of bond reform as political payback against Republicans.

Governor Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick have threatened to call a Special Session if the measure fails to gain passage.