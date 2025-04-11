Texas bill would allow child support to begin from conception

The Brief Under Texas SB 942, a judge could order retroactive child support payments beginning on the date of conception. The bill has passed the Senate and has to make it through the House before being signed by the governor.



Fathers could be ordered to pay retroactive child support from the moment of conception under a bill that passed the Texas Senate this week.

Currently in Texas, child support doesn’t take effect until the child is born. Retroactive child support is typically limited to four years back from the time of filing, unless there is evidence the man knew or should have known he was the father and tried to avoid supporting the child.

Under Texas SB 942, a judge could order retroactive child support payments beginning on the date of conception, instead of at birth.

The father would be responsible for a share of reasonable and necessary prenatal and postnatal healthcare expenses.

Paternity would have to be established. The date of conception would be determined by a doctor or through other evidence, such as a parent’s testimony.

The bill is not law yet. The House would have to pass it, and then the governor would need to sign it.